Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.