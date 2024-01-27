Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.78 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after buying an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hess by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,499,000 after buying an additional 264,225 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,138,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,106. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.10. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.