Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

