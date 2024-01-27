Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $82,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. 985,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,476. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $154.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

