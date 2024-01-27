Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.41 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 8,835,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,163. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

