Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.