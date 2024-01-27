Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $15.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,217.47. 133,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,157.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,153.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

