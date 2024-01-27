Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,986 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 120.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.77. 4,554,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

