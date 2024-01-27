Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,919 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 204,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 71,180 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

