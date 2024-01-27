Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,200 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,974,000 after acquiring an additional 567,206 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 1,301,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

