Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $588.74. The stock had a trading volume of 198,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.76 and a 200 day moving average of $510.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.78 and a 12 month high of $599.65.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

