Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,123 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $448.23. 6,404,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $449.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

