Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 266 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $138.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

