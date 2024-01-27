Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,991 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 27.75% of Kellanova worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 2,300,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,220. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $4,169,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,853,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,426,460.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,920. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

