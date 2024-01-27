Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $74.41. 1,816,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

