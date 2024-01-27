Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NSC traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

