Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $152,000 Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,492,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 307.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 575,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 16,850,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,969,465. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.
About ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
