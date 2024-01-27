Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 648,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,808. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.37.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

