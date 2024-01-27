Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,643. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

