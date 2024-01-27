Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 589.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile



Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

