Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $515.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $498.69.

NOC stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.96. 1,147,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 23.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

