Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.450-24.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8 billion-$41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 billion.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $498.69.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.96. 1,147,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,976. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 23.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43,351.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 223,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 222,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,659,000 after purchasing an additional 186,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

