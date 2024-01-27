Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar acquired 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

