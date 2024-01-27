Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 4,562.5% in January

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 4,562.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NVFY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 16,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,693. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 227.48% and a negative net margin of 107.11%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

