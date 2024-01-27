Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading

