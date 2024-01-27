Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $484.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

