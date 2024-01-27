NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.39

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 672163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

