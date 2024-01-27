NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NSK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSKY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

