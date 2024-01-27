NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NSK Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSKY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About NSK
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NSK
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.