NULS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.74 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $979,046.24 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,277,634 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

