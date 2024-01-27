NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 108.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 156.9%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on NuStar Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.