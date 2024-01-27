NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. 874,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,308. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 858,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

