Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 168,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 51,628 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $11.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCS. Chardan Capital began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Oculis Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the third quarter worth $77,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the second quarter worth $247,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Stories

