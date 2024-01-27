OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 38.2% in January

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $660,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 over the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth $82,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 196,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

