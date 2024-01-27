OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 38.2% in January

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on OFG
Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth $82,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 196,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFG Bancorp
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.