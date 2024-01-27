OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Up 38.2% in January

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $660,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 over the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth $82,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 196,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

