Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.7 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,147. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

