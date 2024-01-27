Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2,849.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 124,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,337.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

