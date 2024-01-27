OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,809. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

