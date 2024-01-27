One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 400000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £10.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.59.

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

