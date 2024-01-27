ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 288.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.44. 2,757,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,277. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

