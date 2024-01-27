OP Bancorp (OPBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

OP Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OPBK traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 31,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,960. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $149,000. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.