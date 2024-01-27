Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129,666 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Open Lending alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $415,500.00.

Open Lending Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.46 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPRO

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.