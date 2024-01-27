ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $154.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.