ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.24

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 28693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $556.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

