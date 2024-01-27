Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Shares Down 5.5%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.58. 11,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 79,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBK. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBK

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,900,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.