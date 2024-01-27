Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.08 and last traded at $111.18. Approximately 247,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 363,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

