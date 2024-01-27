OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $132.59. The company had a trading volume of 264,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,364. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in OSI Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.