PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. 2,058,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,099. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

