PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PACCAR worth $99,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

