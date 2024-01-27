PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PACCAR worth $99,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PCAR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.