Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. 46,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,803. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

