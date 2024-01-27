Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.20. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,041,988 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.23.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $815.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. On average, analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,482,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.