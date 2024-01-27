Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.81. 171,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.48 and a 200-day moving average of $529.15. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

